Red Cross issues emergency call for blood and platelet donations

The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelets, urging all eligible donors to give now to replenish an extremely low summer blood supply.

Blood donations have fallen short of hospital needs for the past few months, resulting in about 39,000 fewer donations than what’s needed, as well as a significant draw down of the overall Red Cross blood supply.

"We like to make sure we can always be there with that unit. That's why we're asking people to spend an hour of their time and have an impact on those lives," says Jennifer Hughes with the Red Cross.

In addition, the Independence Day holiday may have caused many regular donors to postpone donations due to vacation plans. A recent Red Cross poll revealed that more than 75 percent of donors surveyed indicated vacation plans this summer, many of them occurring the weeks before and after July 4.

"Any type of blood right now is life-saving and life-changing. So, O negative, obviously the universal donor, but right now, because of the shortage, we are absolutely begging for all blood types to come out, join us, roll up those sleeves," said Hughes.

How to Help

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites to allow for more donors to make an appointment to give. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to avoid longer wait times. Donors with all blood types are needed.

Those unable to give can still help by encouraging others to give through a SleevesUp virtual blood drive at redcrossblood.org/sleevesup, giving of their time through volunteerism or making a financial donation to support Red Cross humanitarian work across the country and around the world.

Who Blood Donations Help

Every two seconds in the United States blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant procedures, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect approximately 14,000 blood and platelet donations every day for patients at about 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.

Because of generous donors, the Red Cross is able to provide blood products to patients like 11-year-old Mae Rainey, who needs regular blood transfusions as part of her treatment for a blood disorder.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Fulton County

Swanton

7/11/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Swanton Alliance Church Epic Center, 124 N. Main Street

Delta

7/12/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 County Road 5

Archbold

7/19/2016: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W Holland Street

Wauseon

7/21/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm

_______________

Hancock County

Arlington

7/9/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Good Hope Lutheran Church, 300 S. Main St.

Findlay

7/15/2016: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., USW Local 207L Union Hall, 1130 Summit St.

7/19/2016: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St.

7/20/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkview Christian Church, 15035 SR 12 East

7/21/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St.

7/22/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Courier, 701 W. Sandusky St.

7/25/2016: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hancock County American Red Cross, 125 Fair St.

_______________

Henry County

Holgate

7/11/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, 710 E. Joe E. Brown

Deshler

7/18/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 230 Allendale Avenue

Napoleon

7/25/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Napoleon American Legion, 500 Glenwood

Ridgeville Corners

7/25/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ridgeville Corners American Legion, CR 19

_______________

Lucas County

Toledo

7/6/2016: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., 911 Training Center, 2127 Jefferson Avenue

7/6/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

7/7/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

7/8/2016: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

7/9/2016: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

7/11/2016: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

Maumee

7/12/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maumee American Legion, 204 Illinois Ave.

Toledo

7/12/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

7/13/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

7/14/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

Holland

7/15/2016: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 102.3 Proclaim FM, 7112 Angola Road

Sylvania

7/15/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., McCord Road Christian Church, 4765 McCord Road

Toledo

7/15/2016: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

Sylvania

7/16/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sylvania Senior Center, 7140 Sylvania Ave.

Toledo

7/16/2016: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

7/18/2016: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

7/18/2016: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Toledo Hospital, 2142 N. Cove Blvd

7/19/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

7/20/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

Maumee

7/21/2016: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Professional Skills Institute, 1505 Holland Rd.

Oregon

7/21/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Community Church, 5650 Starr Ave.

Toledo

7/21/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

7/22/2016: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

7/23/2016: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

7/25/2016: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

Ottawa County

Marblehead

7/6/2016: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Marblehead VFW, 421 W. Main Street

Port Clinton

7/7/2016: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., All State, 3979 Knoll Crest Drive

7/8/2016: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., All State, 3979 Knoll Crest Drive

Elmore

7/11/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 19225 W. Witty

Port Clinton

7/11/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Manor, 1330 South Fulton Street

Put in Bay

7/12/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Put-In-Bay Town Hall, 601 Catawba Avenue

Elmore

7/13/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Block, 320 Toledo Street

Oak Harbor

7/18/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Market Oak Harbor VFW, 251 W. Main Street

7/19/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ottawa County Fairgrounds Building B, 7870 W. State Route 163

Port Clinton

7/22/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton Street

_______________

Putnam County

Pandora

7/7/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Pandora United Methodist Church, 108 Washington

Kalida

7/19/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kalida High School, 301 N. Third Street

Columbus Grove

7/22/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Grove American Legion, 412 Plum

_______________

Sandusky County

Fremont

7/12/2016: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fremont Recreation Center, 600 St. Joseph St.

Clyde

7/13/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 609 Vine St.

Fremont

7/14/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles, 2570 W State St

7/18/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fremont VFW, 204 Birchard Ave.

7/22/2016: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grace Community Church, 900 Smith Road

_______________

Seneca County

Tiffin

7/8/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family of Faith Lutheran Church, 870 W. Market Street, (Inside theTiffin Mall)

7/14/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 36 Melmore Street

Fostoria

7/18/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fostoria Fire Hall, 233 W. South St.

Green Springs

7/18/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Green Springs United Methodist Church, 117 N Broadway

7/20/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elmwood Healthcare at the Springs, 401 N. Broadway St.

_______________

Wood

Bowling Green

7/8/2016: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bowling Green State University, Bowen-Thompson Student Union

7/9/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bowling Green Covenant Church, 1165 Haskins Rd.

7/9/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bowling Green Eagles Club, 1163 North Main Street

7/13/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christ's Church In Bowling Green, 14455 Campbell Hill Road

Rossford

7/16/2016: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Local 8 Union Hall, 807 Lime City Road

Bowling Green

7/20/2016: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ohio Dept of Job and Family Services, 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road

Portage

7/22/2016: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 301 West Main Street

Perrysburg

7/23/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd.

7/25/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Master, 28744 Simmons Rd

_______________

Wyandot

Sycamore

7/7/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mohawk Community Center, 295 St. Hwy. 231

Carey

7/11/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Carey Shrine Cafeteria, 315 Clay St.

_________________________________

Monroe County, Michigan

Monroe

7/7/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Michael Catholic Church, 502 W. Front Street

Petersburg

7/7/2016: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Summerfield High School, 17555 Ida West Rd.

Monroe

7/8/2016: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Redeemer Fellowship Church, 5305 Evergreen Drive

7/9/2016: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Marys Church, 127 N. Monroe Street

Milan

7/20/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marble Memorial United Methodist, 8 Park Street

Temperance

7/20/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lambertville VFW, 4120 Piehl Road

Monroe

7/22/2016: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monroe High School, 901 Herr Road

