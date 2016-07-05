Sylvania Twp. Realtor drops out of race for seat in State House of Representatives

A Sylvania Township Realtor is dropping out of the race for a seat in the State House of Representatives.

Michael Sarantou, 39, a Democrat, is leaving the race for the 47th State House District because of health issues.

The 47th takes in Western Lucas County and all of Fulton County.

The Lucas County board of elections voted this morning to allow Sarantou to withdraw from the race.

The seat has been held by Republican Barbara Sears who resigned it a month ago to take a job in the Kasich administration.

Democrats have until this Friday to apply for the seat.

The Lucas County Democratic Party will screen applicants on August 15.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.