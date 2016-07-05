Reward offered for fugitive wanted for rape out of Akron

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a fugitive wanted out of Akron.

Lorenzo Finsley, 29, is wanted by U.S. Marshals and the Akron Police Department for two counts of rape, aggravated burglary, sexual battery, assault and aggravated menacing.

Police say Finsley allegedly broke into the home of the victim and raped her while her child was in the home on June 7. During the assault police say the victim managed to break free and grab a knife for protection. Finsley grabbed the child to shield himself from the knife. He then fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Finsley is described as a black man about 5'7", 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be hiding in Akron.

Anyone with information on Finsley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.



