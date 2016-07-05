Toledo firefighters battle multiple overnight house fires

Toledo firefighters had a busy night after the Fourth of July holiday.

Fire crews battled two house fires on Lincoln near Smead in central Toledo. WTOL 11 is told the fire started in a vacant house and then quickly jumped to a neighboring home. The owner of that neighboring home called 911 after seeing smoke while down the street. His house was badly damage. The vacant home is now being torn down. The cause is under investigation.

Then, an hour later, crews were on the scene of another house fire that forced a family out of their home. It happened on Noble near Elm Street in north Toledo around 1 a.m. Luckily, everyone made it out safely. The home, however, suffered smoke and water damage. Officials say the fire started and was contained to an upstairs room. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.