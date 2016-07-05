Bond set of woman accused in overnight west Toledo stabbing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond set of woman accused in overnight west Toledo stabbing

Bond has been set for the woman accused in an overnight stabbing in west Toledo. 

Police say 20-year-old Sondrea Johnson assaulted and then stabbed Elazia Finn in the ribs at a home on Wayman Palmer Drive. 

Finn was transported to a local hospital with what police described as being non life-threatening injuries. 

Johnson was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday. Her bond was set at $100,000. 

