Bond set of woman accused in overnight west Toledo stabbing

Bond has been set for the woman accused in an overnight stabbing in west Toledo.

Police say 20-year-old Sondrea Johnson assaulted and then stabbed Elazia Finn in the ribs at a home on Wayman Palmer Drive.

Finn was transported to a local hospital with what police described as being non life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.