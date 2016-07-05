Police investigate overnight shooting in central

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in central Toledo.

Officers say the call came in around 4 a.m. They say Michael Threatt was shot several times for an unknown reason. The severity of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Investigators say it appears Threatt was gunned down at Auburn Mini-Mart and then made his way to a house on nearby Cone Street.

Detectives are still out talking to witnesses to try and figure out what happened and are reviewing video from the carryout and a nearby Sky Cop camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and could get a cash reward.

