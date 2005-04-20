A.J. Nye Now Back in Toledo

OMAHA, NEBRASKA -- Transplant patient A.J. Nye is heading home to Toledo again. Here's his mother's e-mailed update from Wednesday, April 20, 2005:

"Hi from Toledo Everyone! We made it home safe and sound yesterday - just wanted to let you all know and send out these pictures - Enjoy! I have to get back to work on the house, but I'll update tomorrow (hopefully)." "A.J. is doing GREAT! We have labs Mon. and Thurs.(still) at Toledo Hospital so tomorrow I'll know more - I might not get results untill Fri. though, so if that happens, I'll send out the update then. A.J. is doing GREAT! Thanks for everything everyone! God Bless! Love, Allison and A.J."

Nye has been in and out of the Lied Transplant Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center since December, when it became evident that he needed another transplant of his liver and small bowel. He received that transplant operation in January, and was released from the hospital a few weeks before his expected release date.

He had to go back to the hospital two weeks ago when blood tests showed some trouble with his liver. That has since resolved itself, and he's on his way home again.

