Audience responds to new location, Red White Kaboom

People arrived early with tents and chairs for Red, White Kaboom in downtown Toledo, an Independence Day celebration to cap off an entire weekend of fun.

At about 6 p.m. music started in the Marina District and several food trucks were parked for people to get snacks.

The location was different this time around. The gathering place in 2015 was at Promenade Park.

However, since Promenade is under construction, the party was moved to the Marina District - causing mixed reactions among event goers.

"I don't like all the hay. And when you're seated over there, the hills are kinda higher, so you can be way at the top and the band is kind of centrally located," said Toyneka Jones-Carpenter.

Pearl Xedos, also at the fireworks show said, "It's more space, you know... than when you go downtown the other way."

The Craig Memorial and Martin Luther King Bridges will be closed for about 20 minutes after the fireworks show, which may cause some delays.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.