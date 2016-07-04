OSHP reports two-vehicle crash in Bryan, Ohio

A two-vehicle crash was reported by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on July 4.

According to a press release, the crash happened around 5 p.m. on State Route 576 and US 6 in Bryan, Ohio.

Corisa D. Brown, 20, of Montpelier was driving northboound on SR-576 in a Kia Rio when she failed to stop at the intersection, running into a Chevrolet Impala driven by 63-year-old Deborah K. Forbes of Bryan.

Forbes had been traveling eastbound on US 6 at the time of the crash and struck the Kia Rio on the left side. Both cars went off the northeast corner of the roadway.

The Kia Rio flipped onto its top.

Both drivers were transported to Bryan Community Hospital. Forbes was then transported to University of Toledo Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Both Brown and Forbes were reportedly wearing seat belts at the time of impact.

The crash remains under investigation.

