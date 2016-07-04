Real Seafood Company expects high volume during Fourth of July festivities

The patio at Real Seafood Company fills up each year with new and return customers to watch the firework display. (Source: WTOL)

Staff at The Real Seafood Company were on the move tonight, working to keep up with the crowds coming in to enjoy dinner before the fireworks.

It's a holiday they always prepare for, and this year was no different.

"This is my sixteenth year. We've been open for 16 years, so I'm very familiar with the Fourth of July and the fireworks in Toledo," said General Manager of Real Seafood Company Kelly Becker.

The restaurant sits on the Docks on Main Street, a prime location in downtown Toledo for the annual display.

"During dinnertime is when we start to see the majority of boaters come down - all the families - because you're not going to bring all your kids down all day," she said.

Real Seafood has an outdoor patio which is usually full every Fourth of July.

Many people return and some people are new to the scene.

"There's a lot of folks that don't come down here as often, and they come down on the fourth, and they have the chance to check us out, and have the opportunity to have dinner or lunch, and then a lot of our regular guests will come down to spend dinner with us, and watch the fireworks. So it's always a great day for us," Becker said.

