Endangered Missing Adult Alert: 76-year-old woman from Columbus

A picture and description of the type of vehicle Joan Ahern was driving. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Joan Ahern, 76, was reported missing by the Columbus Police Department on July 4, (Source: Columbus Police Department)

The Columbus Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a missing adult last seen on July 3.

Joan Ahern reportedly left her residence on Durbridge Road, Franklin County, Columbus, Ohio at 6 p.m.

She is a 76-year-old white female, 5' 8", 149 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a white tee shirt and jeans the last time she was seen.

Ahern does suffer from medical conditions and may be in need of medication.

If you see her or this vehicle, you are urged to call 911 or investigating law enforcement at 1-866-693-9171.

