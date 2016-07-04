Family remembers 102-year-old World War II veteran who died day before Independence Day

On this year's Independence Day, one local family is mourning the loss of a World War II hero.

Horace Appelby was born in Birmingham Alabama and went on to serve 5 tours of duty in the U.S. Army's 180th Infantry, Fighting in France, Germany, and Africa.

Last year, he was belatedly awarded his bronze and silver stars from Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

He told WTOL’s Dick Berry then, that he was thankful.

“I was in war for the country and came home alive. I'm still living, you know. There is not many people that live that long,” said Appleby back in 2015.

His great niece helped get him the recognition he so very much deserved.

“I believe that his regiment fought three consecutive times over 200 days each time. Nonstop combat,” said Rene Hahn, back in 2015.

He moved to Toledo after the fighting ended and worked at an east side plant as a die setter.

Appelby told WTOL last year his other secret to long life.

“It’s because I eat grits I guess! That's what I would tell everybody!” said Appelby.

A true patriot who kept us free, passed away the day before Independence Day.

