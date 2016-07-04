Weekend Warriors: Golfing through the ages

Golf can be a lifetime sport if you want it to be.

A golf league that began in 1921 invites men in their 70s, 80s and 90s to enjoy the game as part of local service clubs like the Kiwanis, Rotary, Chamber and Toledo Post.

One man, Bob Barger, still plays at 94.

"1952... I was a member of Toledo Post. They rooked me into being captain of activities, so I was doing that for years and years," he said.

The group can be found on the links at South Toledo Golf Club every first and third Tuesday of the month.

Greg Fish from Toledo Traditions for Golf hosts the group much of the time.

"Golf's a game for a lifetime," Fish said. "We see guys in their 80s come out, have fun, laugh... A great four to five hours together."

It's clear Barger is fit. He only recently gave up tennis at age 88.

"It's kept me going," he said. "I was active in the Navy V-5 program. Became a Navy flight instructor, played service ball."

And he loves to play the game now as much as ever.

