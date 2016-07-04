This year's new information on algae bloom threat could be good

Boaters were out on Lake Erie enjoying the holiday and were happy to hear the latest on algae.

The biggest algae bloom forecast of the season is coming up on Thursday and WTOL has gotten some advanced information about what it could say.

John Fejes of Millbury wrapped up a two-hour fishing trip out on Lake Erie and said the Lake is looking good.

“Yeah, it seems a lot better this summer. I mean we was out quite a bit last year and it was pretty green. This year it's not too bad you know, the water is pretty clear a few miles out," said Fejes.

Light rainfall in June is said to be what has led to much less runoff of phosphorus into the Maumee River than the last three years.

The most recent projection by NOAA, released June 28, predicts a likely algae bloom this summer of a three to five, on a scale of one to ten, with ten being the worst.

The maximum range would be five to seven. Last year's number was the worst ever recorded, a whopping eleven.

“It looks like we've really dodged a bullet this year. If I had to bet right now, I'd look for a bloom that was you know about half the size of last year or even a little bit smaller than that,” said Dr. Jeff Reutter, Director of the Ohio Sea gr ant College Program.

Dr. Reutter said we will definitely have an algae bloom but he thinks the official forecast will be similar to the three to five projection.

When asked what would happen if July was a rainy month, he said, “It would make things probably a little worse than predicted but I don't see any way at this point that we could see a bloom that approached what we had last year.”



NOAA is set to release its official algae bloom forecast at Put In Bay on Thursday morning.



