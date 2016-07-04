Extra troopers patrol holiday weekend, Fourth of July

OSHP troopers from Bowling Green and Toledo will be holding a holiday traffic blitz until midnight, July 5. (Source: WTOL)

Between the Bowling Green and Toledo Highway Patrol posts, troopers have already written approximately 700 citations.

It's all in an effort to keep the roads safe with the increase of traffic from people returning after a holiday weekend.

Sgt. Jared Ulinski is stationed out of the Bowling Green Post.

He says his crews have prepared for the increase and are working overtime to make travel as safe as possible.

"Everybody likes to say that the construction zone, you know - the narrow roads, the cones are what's causing the crash. But, the truth of the matter is, cones and barrels don't cause crashes; people cause crashes," Sgt. Ulinski said.

Troopers are looking for traffic violations like: following too closely, driving distracted and drunk driving.

"With that in mind, we have troopers out on the road because it is a holiday weekend, not just our standard shift. But, we also have overtime posted from a federal grant to help supplement those road units," he said.

Ulinski also cautions drivers to watch out for motorcyclists, not just this weekend, but throughout the season.

"Motorcycles in nature are quick, They're smaller in stature so they're easy to miss if you are not paying attention. So we encourage people, when they are coming to intersections, to makes sure you check the intersection at least two or three times before going through to make sure no motorcycles are there," he said.

This year's holiday traffic blitz will be going on until midnight, July 5.

