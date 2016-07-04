Man arrested after stealing $14K worth of jewelry from Point Place couple

A north Toledo man is behind bars after allegedly stealing thousand of dollars' worth of jewelry from a couple in Point Place.

Toledo Police arrested David Crowder Sunday night and charged him with theft.

They say he stole 20 pieces of jewelry from a couple on 303rd Street in Point Place over a two week period in late May and early June.

The jewelry was valued at nearly $14,000, but police say he sold it to a pawn shop for about $800.

It’s not known how he knew the victims.

Crowder is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.