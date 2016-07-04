Man arrested after stealing $14K worth of jewelry from Point Place couple

Man arrested after stealing $14K worth of jewelry from Point Pla - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A north Toledo man is behind bars after allegedly stealing thousand of dollars' worth of jewelry from a couple in Point Place. 

Toledo Police arrested David Crowder Sunday night and charged him with theft. 

They say he stole 20 pieces of jewelry from a couple on 303rd Street in Point Place over a two week period in late May and early June. 

The jewelry was valued at nearly $14,000, but police say he sold it to a pawn shop for about $800. 

It’s not known how he knew the victims. 

Crowder is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court.

