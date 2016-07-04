3-year-old north Toledo girl died of natural causes

Toledo police reported a little girl was found dead in her north Toledo home on Monday.

On Tuesday, an autopsy report confirmed 3-year-old Charley Jean Nickole Rollins died of natural causes after complications with a cancerous tumor in her abdomen. TPD has since closed the case.

It happened on the 500 block of Chicago Street near Ontario Street. Police say the girl's father called 9-1-1 around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon when he could not wake her. When crews arrived they pronounced the girl dead. Forensic investigators said there was no sign of foul play or trauma.

According to family, Charley had a seizure caused by a large cancerous tumor in her abdomen that she had received treatment for in the past.

Regardless the cause of death, calls like these are difficult for officers.

"Obviously everybody is very saddened over what happened. The passing away of a child is a traumatic even not only for the family involved, but the entire community," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Due to a production error, a video graphic stated an incorrect cause of death for Charley Rollins. The coroner’s report found she died of natural causes.

