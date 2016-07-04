Two men arrested after purse snatching attempt in downtown Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo Police arrested two men over the weekend for allegedly trying to rob a woman who was walking downtown.

It happened Saturday on Monroe St. near Fifth Third Field.

Police say Brandon Squire, 27, and Steven Sterling, 24 approached the woman in a vehicle and planned to rob her.

When the pair got near the woman, police say they got out of their car and tried to steal the victim’s purse.

After she put up a fight, the men got back in the car and fled the scene, but was later caught by police.

Squire and Sterling are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court.

