Two men arrested after purse snatching attempt in downtown Toledo

Brandon Squire mugshot (Source: Toledo Police Department) Brandon Squire mugshot (Source: Toledo Police Department)
Steven Sterling mugshot (Source: WTOL) Steven Sterling mugshot (Source: WTOL)
Toledo Police arrested two men over the weekend for allegedly trying to rob a woman who was walking downtown. 

It happened Saturday on Monroe St. near Fifth Third Field. 

Police say Brandon Squire, 27, and Steven Sterling, 24 approached the woman in a vehicle and planned to rob her. 

When the pair got near the woman, police say they got out of their car and tried to steal the victim’s purse. 

After she put up a fight, the men got back in the car and fled the scene, but was later caught by police. 

Squire and Sterling are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court.

