Man arrested after stolen gun found in car

A stolen gun is now off the streets thanks to a routine traffic stop.

Toledo police pulled over 23-year-old Micah Perkins around 3:30 a.m Monday in the area of Auburn Avenue and Cone Street. They say he was driving without his headlights on. The arresting officer says he was making some odd movements in the car, so he searched it. That's when the officer says he found a revolver in the passenger side door pocket.

Police say the gun was reported stolen on January 5 from a home in the 3400 block of Stickney Avenue.

Perkins is now being held at the Lucas County Jail. He is charged with receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon and is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Tuesday.

