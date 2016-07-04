45 new U.S. citizens sworn in at Sauder Village

On the 240th birthday of the United States many are celebrating the Fourth of July by becoming U.S. citizens.

Monday, 45 new American citizens were sworn in at Sauder Village in Archbold.

Hailing from 23 countries like Norway, Brazil, Iraq, Canada and Japan took the final step in the process of becoming a U.S. Citizen.

"It was very emotional. Me my family and I love this country," said Daha Diaw, new U.S. citizen.

Taking a lot of time, money, and patience, these citizens have handed over their green cards and swore to defend and support the U.S. Constitution.

"Freedom is what we peruse all the time. in these days you can really gain more freedom to do a lot of things you couldn't do before," said Chao Ciu, ceremony speaker who was naturalized in 2013.

This is the fifth year Sauder Village has hosted the naturalization ceremony.

The village also has an entire day of activities planned for the new citizens and their families.

