Woman arrested for OVI with 5 kids in car

Troopers say a woman was caught driving drunk with her five children in her car Monday.

Carmella Johnson-Collier, 30, was arrested around 2 a.m. on Detroit Avenue near Bancroft Street in Toledo.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers pulled over Johnson-Collier for a traffic stop and found that she had been drinking. They also say she had five children in the vehicle ranging in age from 7 to 12. It's unknown if they were her kids or not.

She is now charged with an OVI and child endangering. Troopers also charged her after they say she spit on an officer while in the back of the cruiser.

Johnson-Collier was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Tuesday.

