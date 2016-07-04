Friends for Life, a collaboration between ProMedica Cancer Institute and WTOL NEWS 11, is pleased to present our very first community and member meet-up.

We’re inviting all experienced knitters and crocheters to bring your yarn and needles for an evening of crafting and connecting. A limited supply of materials will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

By the end of the event, we hope to collect enough 17x22 inch knitted rectangles to install several colorful “yarn bombs” on the pergola at the Sylvania Historical Village. Feel free to get started on your rectangles in advance to ensure completion of your pieces.

Friends for Life Meet-Up: Knitters Unite for Cancer Awareness

Choose your cancer awareness color!

We’ve all been affected by cancer in one way or another. Whether you’re a survivor, or you’re representing a loved one who was diagnosed with cancer, your yarn art will demonstrate awareness for the types of cancer that are prevalent in our community.

Think pink for breast cancer, dark blue for colon cancer, white for lung cancer, light blue for prostate cancer, teal for ovarian and cervical cancers, peach for uterine cancer, and lavender for all cancers.

You can visit the Choose Hope website for a complete list of cancers and the colors that represent them.

DETAILS:

When: Friday, Aug. 5 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Sylvania Community Arts Commission's Red Bird Art Walk 5717 Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio 43560



In addition to knitting, guests can experience live music, food trucks, and of course, fabulous local art. Thank you to both organizations for co-hosting this special event!

If you don’t know how to knit or simply can’t make it to the event, please consider donating yarn toward the cause. Please email friendsforlife@promedica.org if you would like to make a yarn donation.

