Alcohol a factor in Detroit-area crash, big gas explosion

MELVINDALE, Mich. (AP) - Police say alcohol was a factor in a crash that caused a dramatic natural gas explosion in the middle of the night in suburban Detroit.

The towering fireball at a DTE Energy property in Melvindale could be seen for miles in southeastern Michigan and across the Detroit River in Canada. Residents in an 18-block area were evacuated but allowed to return home around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police Chief Chad Hayse (HAZE) says the driver is in stable condition. He made a wrong turn, crashed through a fence and struck a major natural gas line before 3 a.m.

Hayse says the 24-year-old driver was rescued by a friend who was driving behind him.

A Melvindale resident, Ed Bagdasarian, tells WDIV-TV that the explosion and fire "sounded like a locomotive for about 20 minutes."

