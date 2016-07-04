Toledo officials seek federal help with Lake Erie algae

Officials in northwest Ohio are pushing to seek federal help in dealing with toxic algae in Lake Erie, a source of drinking water.

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson's administration has asked City Council to consider a resolution urging Congress to strengthen the Clean Water Act.

If passed, the resolution would urge Congress to strengthen the law by creating direct regulatory controls over nonpoint sources of pollutants.

The move is short of what environmentalists have been urging Hicks-Hudson and council to ask the federal government: to designate the watershed as impaired.

City attorney Joe McNamara says the designation could have little effect on the algae blooms, but it would have a significant financial impact on the city. It would require costly waste water treatment plant additions and upgrades.

