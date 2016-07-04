Pilot, child die in small plane crash near Michigan airstrip

FRANKENMUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - The pilot and a child passenger have been killed in a small plane crash near a private airstrip in mid-Michigan.

The plane went down Sunday evening in a Frankenmuth Township field and burst into flame on impact.

Frankenmuth police Chief Donald Mawer says it appears the pilot was practicing what he termed "touch & goes" at William Zehnder Field, southeast of Saginaw.

MLive.com reports Monday that the maneuvers involve landing and taking off without coming to a complete stop.

The plane crashed near the end of the landing strip. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

