Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office investigates fatal crash in Frenchtown Twp.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Frenchtown Township. 

It happened around 5:20 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Stewart Road, east of Bluebush Road. Police say 60-year-old Martin Washington was traveling eastbound on Stewart when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and into a ditch, hitting several trees.

Washington was then transported to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-6015. 

