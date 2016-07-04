Road Work Ahead: How much more can drivers take?

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

If you are frustrated by all of the road construction in the area, there are many reasons for it. ODOT says it has been a season like no other.

WTOL 11 investigated why there are so many big projects at once and where the money is coming from.

It's the summer of orange in Northwest Ohio. Orange construction barrels seem to be everywhere and drivers aren't happy.

On the WTOL 11 Facebook page, people have been venting their frustration:

“Yeah. Again, we get a lot of that,” said Todd Audet, District 2 Deputy Director for ODOT. “Yes, people are frustrated, and I understand that.”

WTOL 11 wanted to get to the bottom of all of the construction, with ODOT's top man in charge in Northwest Ohio.

There's the I-75 North closure in North Toledo, the I-75/475 exit closures in Perrysburg, the I-75 construction near downtown, and the I-475 construction at Central in Sylvania Township.

So why so much work, at once?

Audet said it's because the road system, built in the late 1960s, is at the end of its life cycle. Pavement is falling apart and must be replaced and dangerous highway designs like the split in Perrysburg have to be corrected.

It's an aggressive push by ODOT and a record number of projects.

“This amount of construction is like living in your house and doing a complete home renovation,” said Audet. “It's very stressful. But again, do you want to renovate your house for 20 years or for 5 years?”

What about the cost?

How much and where is ODOT getting the money to do all of this? Audet said $900 million is right now under contract. He said ODOT freed up a couple hundred million dollars by becoming more efficient.

They also bonded projects against the Ohio Turnpike, bringing in an influx of money. And they also have access to the normal capital program to rebuild bridges and pavement.

In Perrysburg, WTOL found two signs that seemed to contradict each other, one after the other.

It was on Roachton Road. The first sign tells us that work is done but just behind it is a sign that says more is ahead. In fairness, this is just down from the new Perrysburg intermediate school that's under construction.

“Yeah we definitely have more traffic coming though the city,” said Mike Olmstead, Mayor of Perrysburg.

Because of the I-75/475 exit closures, Olmstead and his police department are dealing with more cars and trucks in city streets like West Indiana Avenue and South Boundary.

CHECK LATEST TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE

There can be significant backup at rush hour near the Junior High and by Levis Commons. But Olmstead said there haven't been any major issues and sees the benefits of the road work.

“As our community continues to grow, and we continue to see more and more people coming into the community, we're going to be able to get around more efficiently and again, safer,” he said.

ODOT's Todd Audet says drivers will soon see relief as the majority of all this work will be ending this year.

But what's ahead?

ODOT wants to rebuild Interstate 75 from Glenwood Road in Rossford to Dorr Street in downtown Toledo. That starts in 2018. And they're applying for funding for the widening of I-475 from Perrysburg to Sylvania.

“I'm not going to apologize for all the work,” Audet said. “We put thousands of people to work. The system is going to be able to handle commerce at a much more efficient and safe manner at the back end of it.”

You can read more about the major projects, the detours, and completion dates on ODOT’s construction page.

