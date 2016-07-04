OSHP investigates fatal crash in Lorain County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

LORAIN, OH (WTOL) -

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Lorain County. 

It happened around 1:20 a.m. in Grafton Township. Troopers say 34-year-old Heder Abreo, of Valley City, Ohio, was traveling northbound on Mennell when he failed to stop at a stop sign at SR 103, entered the intersection and was hit by another car driven by 28-year-old Katherine Norris, of Dayton, Ohio.

Norris sustained minor injuries. Her passenger, 31-year-old Emmaline Fabich, was flown to Cleveland Metro Hospital with severe injuries. Abreo was pronounced dead at the scene. 

OSHP says the crash remains under investigation. 

