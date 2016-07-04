Woman critically injured in Sandusky hit-and-run, OSHP looks for driver

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run in Sandusky that sent a local water park worker to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 10:26 p.m. Sunday on Camp and Pierce streets. Police say Zaide Guler Narmanli, a 19-year-old international exchange worker from Turkey, was crossing the intersection of Camp and Pierce on her bike when she was hit by an unknown driver.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Zach Steinbach at the Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-625-6565.

