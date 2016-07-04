Families of victims file lawsuit against school shooter's family

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Three students and their families are suing the family of the teenager who opened fire in an Ohio school cafeteria.

The lawsuit alleges that negligence by James Austin Hancock's family led to the February shooting at Madison Local Schools near Middletown in February.

Two students injured in the shooting are involved in the more than $350,000 lawsuit filed last month. The sister of one of the victims also claims she suffered emotional distress.

Hancock pleaded guilty to counts including attempted murder and was sentenced to six years in juvenile incarceration.

Hancock's attorney in his criminal case tells The Cincinnati Enquirer he's confident the family members won't be found to have done anything for which they can be held responsible. It's unclear if he's representing the family in the civil case.

