Rollover crash in Wood Co. sends one to hospital

A rollover crash in Wood County sent a teenager to the hospital with serious injuries Monday.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Kellogg near Green in Washington Township.

Police say the boy was a passenger in the vehicle. He was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent's.

His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

