City crews work to repair water main break in south Toledo, boil advisory issued

A water main break in south Toledo caused quite a mess on N. Reynolds Road Monday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m., sending water gushing into the street just north of Hill Avenue.

One lane was blocked off. No word on when it will be fixed.

In the meantime, those living or working on N. Reynolds Road, from Hill Avenue to 211 N. Reynolds Road, are under a boil advisory until Friday. This includes Wildwood Commons Apartments.

