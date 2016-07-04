North Baltimore home catches fire twice in one night - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

North Baltimore home catches fire twice in one night

NORTH BALTIMORE, OH (WTOL) -

North Baltimore firefighters are investigating after a home ignited twice in one night.

It happened on Central Avenue. Luckily, no one was injured. The home, however, was destroyed. 

A neighboring home was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

