Woman, two dogs die in McComb house fire

A McComb woman passed away after her house caught fire early this morning.

According to the Findlay Courier, the fire began between the kitchen and bedroom of the Liberty St. home.

71-year old Barbara Bovee was found by firefighters dead in her bedroom after the fire was put out.

Two dogs were also killed in the fire.

None of the firefighters were hurt in the blaze.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

