Ft. Meigs fills up fast for Perrysburg's bicentennial fireworks

The Perrysburg Bicentennial fireworks display were hours away on Sunday afternoon.

But folks had already arrived at Ft. Meigs for a front row seat and some family fun activities, like Imagination Station showing kids how fireworks work.

It was an Alka-Seltzer rocket.

"The pressure in the Alka-Seltzer builds up all this air and they explode," said Hailey Moulopoulls of Imagination Station.

The Ft. Meigs YMCA lined up bouncy activities for kids to enjoy, a way to kill time before the 10:00 p.m. fireworks show that was hours away.

There were also tumblers from a gymnastic center and a local bank taught kids how to excel in school.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF THE FIREWORKS

Paul Wood was here too.

Paul was the first to arrive and will be the last to leave Ft. Meigs in his RV.

"Absolutely. That's our game plan. Let everybody leave first," said Paul.

He wants the best seat in the house for the explosive display and will get it here.

Paul will tailgate with twenty of his close personal friends and more.

"You always have some visitors walking by. Seem to catch a few more along the way. Lots of people in and out. It will ultimately be 30-40 people throughout the night," said Paul.

Like Paul, Gale Shultz has seen crowds grow bigger and bigger at the fort for the fireworks.

That's why he and his wife Patty arrived early to stake out a spot with food, drinks and lawn chairs.

"The kids like the spot. They can play around the fort and bathrooms are close," said Patty.

Gene's a veteran.

Fireworks are great.

But he wants us to pause for a moment before enjoying them to remember why we celebrate the fourth.

"Freedom is what it is. Freedom to do this and stuff we want to do. We have the right to do it."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.