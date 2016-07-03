Perrysburg, Maumee fireworks show biggest in cities' history

The Maumee and Perrysburg fireworks show Sunday was the biggest the two cities has ever seen.

This year's event is a joint bicentennial year for Perrysburg and a Fourth of July celebration.

Organizers say the show will be nearly 20 minutes long and more than triple the amount of last years fireworks will be fired off.

Ron Greco, a technician for Pyrotecnico, the entertainment display and firework company putting on the show, says the event is about more than just shooting off fireworks 400 to 800 feet in the air.

The company has been planning the event for over a year.

“We entertain a lot of people throughout the country. It being Independence Day and being a proud American we really look forward to this day,” said Greco.

His colleague, John Cast, has a similar sentiment about the experience, as this is his first time working a firework show.

"I've always wanted to do it. He called me and said, ‘Hey do you want to go?’ and I said sure. I've always wanted to go. This is one off my bucket list I guess,”said Cast.

The display will be launched from the center of the Ft. Miegs Memorial Bridge. Because of set up for the display, the bridge will close at 5 p.m.

Drivers coming from U.S. 24 towards the bridge will need to find another route.

Before the celebration, a community pre-fireworks picnic will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.



