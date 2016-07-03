Drunk parents arrested after letting 15-year-old drive them without license

Ohio State Patrol troopers have charged a drunk couple who allowed their 15-year-old son to drive them and their 12-year-old daughter without a license.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Saturday on State Route 2, near Vermilion.

OSHP troopers pulled over a 2000 Dodge Caravan, asking for the driver's information and that's when the 15-year-old told him he did not have a driver’s license or permit.

Police say Timothy McCoy, 54, and Michelle Kirk, 45, from Reynoldsburg, Ohio both showed obvious signs of impairment.

A portable breath test showed McCoy had a .265 percent alcohol content, while Kirk tested a .184 percent alcohol content.

Police say the family had planned on going to Cedar point. They left from Columbus Friday morning with the 15-year-old driving the car.

The teen says he had gotten lost and had been driving all night.

Both parents were arrested and charged with child endangerment.

Kirk and her two children were released to the kids’ grandmother.

The father is still incarcerated in the Erie County jail.

The parents will appear in court on July 5 at 9 a.m.

