Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - July 3,2016

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry Anderson sits down with Robin Reese, Executive Director of the Lucas County Child Services, whose agency is asking voters to pass a levy in the fall to help with parents and children who are addicted to opioids.

Then, Eric Zgodzinski of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department discusses current health issues including, Lead and the Zika virus surrounding the city of Toledo.

Later, Alicia Smith, Executive Director of the City Youth Commission, along with Officer Flo Wormely and Lt. Joe Heffernan talk about the Toledo Fun Fest and summer youth programs offered around the city.

