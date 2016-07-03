TPD search for hit and run driver

Toledo Police is asking for the public's help to find a driver responsible for a hit and run crash that injured a pedestrian.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, on Lawrence Street.

The victim was conscious when EMS arrived on scene.

He was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for minor injuries.

If you have any information on the driver or description of the vehicle, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

