Multiple departments respond to downtown Napoleon fire

Crews from two different fire departments responded to a fire at the Brick and Brew Pub in downtown Napoleon on Saturday evening.

The fire has been put out but firefighters are continuing to investigate.

No one was injured in the fire which was contained to the interior of the building.

Firefighters say there was no damage to any adjacent buildings.

Napoleon and Wauseon Fire Departments responded to the fire and other area fire departments were on standby.

