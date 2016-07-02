Lucas Co. shelter helping reunite lost dogs with owners for July 4 weekend

Lucas County Canine Care & Control is giving dog owners a break this Independence Day weekend during their annual FIDO Freedom Days.

The shelter is waiving many of the fees for owners reclaiming lost dogs.

With the loud booms of Fourth of July fireworks, many dogs get spooked and run away.

Through Wednesday, July 6, Owners can take home dogs that are taken in by the shelter between Friday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 5, as long as the dogs have a license.

The shelter will be open regular hours all weekend, except for Monday, when it will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photos of all dogs taken in can be viewed at www.lucascountydogs.com.

