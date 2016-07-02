Sauder Village celebrating the Fourth the old fashioned way

Sauder Village likes to celebrate the past and inspire the future.

As part of an Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration this weekend, kids played the same games their ancestors did back in the 1800s.

"Yeah it's pretty fun," said Riley Proxmire.

They played hoops and marbles, quite a change of pace for these kids who usually surf the internet or play video games.

"Way better, because you get to be outside and not just moving your thumbs," said Gradyn Monachino.

There was a time when cricket was a popular sport in the United States.

They played the game on Saturday at Sauder Village.

Then cricket was replaced by another game.

"Baseball came along. Cricket was the old sport. Baseball was the newcomer," said cricket instructor Tom Melville.

There are 75 historic structures on 239 acres of land at Sauder Village, exploring farm life in rural Northwest Ohio and the people who settled here.

One home features life in the post-Civil War period.

Families celebrated the Fourth by making ice crème.

"People are celebrating the fact that we are a country. We are a whole, complete country and they want to make special things for them. That's why we are doing ice crème. Not something you did every day of the week," said Lise Peebles a guide at Sauder Village.

One of the most important jobs back then was the master cooper.

Mark Breininger demonstrates the craft at Sauder Village.

He makes wooden buckets by hand.

Everyone needed one back then to survive.

"They needed to be able to haul their water for drinking, washing clothes, cooking, eating, also used it to carry their milk back and forth," said Mark.

On Monday there will be a special event at Sauder Village.

Forty six people will be sworn in as United States citizens.

