Perrysburg celebrates bicentennial with mile-long parade

The city of Perrysburg experienced one of its biggest bicentennial events Saturday, with a mile-long parade to celebrate the city’s birth in 1816.

The parade, hosted by the Rotary Club of Perrysburg, had more than 80 floats and groups participate in it.

A special float of Commodore Perry’s flagship, “The USS Lawrence,” built by Perrysburg High School students, families and staff in Principal Dr. Michael Short’s backyard, was also a part of the celebration.

“It’s been a family project. My son, my wife and I kind of designed it and put a lead on putting it together - putting in the frame - and then we brought in a bunch of high school kids and had kind of a party: hot dogs and hamburgers in the backyard and putting the float together. It’s been a lot of fun,” said Short.

Bob and Jackie Venzel, chairpersons of the parade, have been planning this event for nine months and they say it’s been an honor to serve the community and learn about their city’s history.

“The more I’ve read about the history of Perrysburg. This area could have been part of Canada. If Commodore Perry didn’t do what he did and win the war, we could have been Canadian. I couldn’t believe it when I started reading all of this," said Jackie Venzel.

The Perrysburg fireworks show will take place Sunday as a joint bicentennial and Fourth of July celebration.

