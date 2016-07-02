Don't Waste Your Money: AG's warn of fake concert and Broadway tickets

Summer is concert and show season, and tickets for many events sell out fast.

But before you go on the secondary market, we have a warning about counterfeit tickets, that are now even hitting the hottest Broadway shows.

Want to see "Hamilton?" Beware

Hamilton is all the rage on Broadway, sweeping the Tony awards being and sold out for months.

But New York City's department of Consumer Affairs says if you are planning a weekend in New York, beware: many fans are ending up buying counterfeit tickets.

USA Today showed a set of Broadway Hamilton tickets, complete with Ticketmaster logo and barcodes, that turned out to be fake, burning one man for over a thousand bucks.

Fraudulent Concert Tickets

Attorney General offices across the country are also warning about a new wave of fake summer concert tickets.

Belinda Johnson ended up with bad concert tickets earlier this year -- from a lookalike Ticketmaster website that wasn't the real thing.

"When the site came up it looked official, I thought I was on the Ticketmaster site," she said.

What Can Happen to You

You get turned away when the counterfeit tickets can't be scanned, which is what happened to that gentleman with those Hamilton tickets.

If it happens to you, you'll say "doesn't that stink?"

The Better Business Bureau says avoid tickets sold on Craigslist or unknown websites:

Look for established sellers, with a street address and a good better BBB report card, so you get to enjoy the show. And stick with reputable reselling sites that have a money back guarantee if the ticket turns out to be fraudulent.

That way you don't waste your money.

