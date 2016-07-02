Block watch group in the city of Oregon looks to enforce curfew

Residents in the city of Oregon could be voting on a curfew for teenagers this November.

One local block watch group in Oregon is hoping to keep the community safer, by implementing a new curfew for teenagers.

Sandee Tarjanyi, a lifelong Oregon resident, and several other Block watch members gathered more than 1,600 signatures in order to get a curfew for teens on the November Ballot.

“I've had items in my yard either stolen or vandalized and there have been car break-ins around here,” said Tarjanyi.

City council voted against this measure back in March, but proponents of the curfew circulated the petition to get it on the ballot so voters could decide.

The curfew would be from midnight to 6 a.m. for teens.

“It forces them to have respect towards law enforcement and then also it would teach them that there are rules and there are laws and there are guidelines and I see that only as a positive,” said Tarjanyi.

The measure will be voted on by city council at the end of July.

If the council votes in favor of the curfew, it will go into effect. But if they vote against it, it will be left up to voters in November.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.