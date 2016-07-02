OSHP investigate deadly crash in Ballville Twp - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP investigate deadly crash in Ballville Twp

(Source: RNN)
BALLVILLE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two vehicle crash. 

It happened Friday just before 9 p.m. on Hayes Ave. in Ballville Township.

Investigators say 58-year-old Richard Black was traveling westbound on Hayes Avenue.

As Black attempted to turn left into a private drive, he was rear ended. 

He died as a result of the crash.

The driver who hit him suffered minor injuries.

It appears alcohol and drugs may have played a factor in the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.
