One person shot at south Toledo bar, gunman still on the loose

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man is recovering in the hospital and a gunman on the run following a south Toledo shooting. 

It happened at the Blue Agave Margarita Bar around 1:15  a.m. Saturday. 

Police say the victim was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital where they are expected to be okay. 

Right now it's not clear what lead up to the shooting or where exactly it happened at the bar. 

No arrests have been made in the case. 

If you have any information about this shooting call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

