Police searching for driver in west Toledo crash

A driver is on the run after crashing into a truck, causing it to flip over in west Toledo.

It happened on North Detroit Avenue and West Capistrano.

Police say a black Acura was driving without its lights on when it slammed into the truck.

The driver of the Acura fled the scene.

Police say the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital where he is recovering from minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.