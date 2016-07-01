Highland Meadows hosts Marathon Classic, remembers great moments in golf history

There are a lot of reasons for the rise in popularity in Women's Golf and the LPGA.

One of those reasons happened in Sylvania in the late 1990's.

Se-Ri Pak was a rookie on the tour in 1998, but she wasn't playing like one.

Pak won the U.S. Women's Open on July 5 that year and one week later, came to the city's Highland Meadows course to win the Jamie Farr Kroger Classic.

She would go on to be named Golfer of the Year and continue to inspire a whole new generation of women in golf.

"When Se-Ri Pak won our tournament, she was the only South Korean on tour. And when she won the U.S. Women's Open, it just spurred a whole generation of golfers because these girls saw her winning this huge tournament and they wanted to be like her," said tournament director, Judd Silverman.

With the Marathon Classic getting closer, Highland Meadows can only hope that more history-making moments will tee off soon.

