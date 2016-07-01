Fourth of July Weekend: What AAA says about gas prices

According to AAA, the Fourth of July Weekend is the fourth largest travel weekend in America. And with gas prices currently trending at their lowest since 2005, they are expecting even more drivers on the road.

AAA Regional Manager Patty Hicks says there will be an estimated 5 million more drivers this weekend than during Memorial Day Weekend.

An average of 43 million Americans travel on the fourth - 36 million in cars.

Because of unrest around the world, many Americans will not be traveling abroad.

"I think a lot of people are traveling closer to home this holiday season, so hopefully they're going to - because of supply and demand - keep those prices down," said Hicks.

If people are planning on staying closer to home, it may actually help keep the gas prices down for the immediate future.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.